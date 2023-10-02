A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy conducts touch and go training during a flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2023. Touch and goes involve landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop. This training maneuver is used to maximize pilot proficiency. (U.S. Air Force Photograph by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7644202
|VIRIN:
|230210-F-RU983-1081
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.42 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT