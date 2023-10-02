Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB [Image 5 of 7]

    Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy conducts touch and go training during a flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 10, 2023. Touch and goes involve landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop. This training maneuver is used to maximize pilot proficiency. (U.S. Air Force Photograph by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 09:55
    Photo ID: 7644202
    VIRIN: 230210-F-RU983-1081
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.42 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Travis AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight
    USAF
    military photography
    Heide Couch

