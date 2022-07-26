Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian employees jump out of their comfort zone [Image 7 of 7]

    Italian employees jump out of their comfort zone

    ITALY

    07.26.2022

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – 12 AMICI Program members, pose for a photo at their first meeting July 26, 2022. After this first briefing, they continued their six-month program throughout several activities in the Vicenza installations.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Location: IT
    This work, Italian employees jump out of their comfort zone [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

