    US Army promotes first female Medical Service Corps active duty 2-star general [Image 4 of 13]

    US Army promotes first female Medical Service Corps active duty 2-star general

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi, commanding general, 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support), is promoted to the rank of major general at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:50
    Photo ID: 7643903
    VIRIN: 230210-A-XH946-0003
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 35.42 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Hometown: FRANKLIN, MA, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army promotes first female Medical Service Corps active duty 2-star general [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    general
    usarpac
    major general
    command and control
    us army
    medical logistics
    c2
    army medicine
    indopacom
    medcoe
    winning matters

