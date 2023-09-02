Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 02.22.2023 03:50 Photo ID: 7643901 VIRIN: 230210-A-XH946-0001 Resolution: 8065x5379 Size: 46.83 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Hometown: FRANKLIN, MA, US Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, US Army promotes first female Medical Service Corps active duty 2-star general [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.