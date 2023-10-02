FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi, commanding general, 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support), is promoted to the rank of major general at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes/Released)
US Army promotes first female Medical Service Corps active duty 2-star general
