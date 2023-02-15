Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons [Image 3 of 3]

    3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons

    JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Coronel 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    The III MEF Surgeon and U.S. Navy surgeons from 3D Medical Battalion pose with Regional Director Dr. Alan Lefor during the Advanced Trauma Operative Management (ATOM) Course February 15, 2023, held at the Johnson and Johnson Tokyo Science Center in Kawasaki, Japan.

    This work, 3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Coronel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Advanced Trauma Operative Management
    Bilateral medical exchange

