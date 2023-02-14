III Marine Expeditionary Force Surgeon U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Lin, and Japan Ground Self Defense Force COL Takashi Nagata, give opening comments during the first bilateral Advanced Operative Trauma Management (ATOM) Course February 15, 2023, held at the Johnson and Johnson Tokyo Science Center in Kawasaki, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 22:20
|Photo ID:
|7643642
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-UV735-769
|Resolution:
|4134x2381
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Coronel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT