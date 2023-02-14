3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons

Attendees of the Advanced Trauma Operative Management (ATOM) Course pose for a photo at the Johnson and Johnson Tokyo Science Center, Kawasaki, Japan, February 15, 2023. U.S. Navy surgeons from USMC 3D Medical Battalion in Okinawa, Japan were invited to attend, resulting in the first bilateral trauma surgery course where JGSDF and USN surgeons worked side by side on simulated trauma scenarios.

Pictured are USMC 3D Medical Battalion surgeons, Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons (JGSDF), civilian instructors, and support staff.

Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 Location: JP