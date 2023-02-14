Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons [Image 2 of 3]

    3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons

    JAPAN

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Coronel 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Attendees of the Advanced Trauma Operative Management (ATOM) Course pose for a photo at the Johnson and Johnson Tokyo Science Center, Kawasaki, Japan, February 15, 2023. U.S. Navy surgeons from USMC 3D Medical Battalion in Okinawa, Japan were invited to attend, resulting in the first bilateral trauma surgery course where JGSDF and USN surgeons worked side by side on simulated trauma scenarios.
    Pictured are USMC 3D Medical Battalion surgeons, Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons (JGSDF), civilian instructors, and support staff.

    Medical
    Advanced Trauma Operative Management
    Bilateral medical exchange

