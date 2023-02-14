Attendees of the Advanced Trauma Operative Management (ATOM) Course pose for a photo at the Johnson and Johnson Tokyo Science Center, Kawasaki, Japan, February 15, 2023. U.S. Navy surgeons from USMC 3D Medical Battalion in Okinawa, Japan were invited to attend, resulting in the first bilateral trauma surgery course where JGSDF and USN surgeons worked side by side on simulated trauma scenarios.
Pictured are USMC 3D Medical Battalion surgeons, Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons (JGSDF), civilian instructors, and support staff.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 22:19
|Photo ID:
|7643643
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-UV735-869
|Resolution:
|6208x2190
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D Medical Battalion Surgeons Attend First Bilateral Trauma Surgery Course with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Surgeons [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jonathan Coronel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT