    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace [Image 4 of 5]

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force Master Sgt. Seong Jin Kim, 38th Fighter Group operating branch radar controller, points to a runway status at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. The team works with several U.S. and Republic of Korea vessels to communicate and standardize procedures in other control flights. The ATC RAPCON team worked 24/7 to ensure they maintained control over the airfield and help the Wolf Pack in their mission to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 7643586
    VIRIN: 230216-F-MZ237-1044
    Resolution: 6105x3724
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace

    ROKAF
    Bilateral
    partnership
    USFK
    RAPCON

