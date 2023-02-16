US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace

Republic of Korea Air Force Master Sgt. Seong Jin Kim, 38th Fighter Group operating branch radar controller, points to a runway status at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. The team works with several U.S. and Republic of Korea vessels to communicate and standardize procedures in other control flights. The ATC RAPCON team worked 24/7 to ensure they maintained control over the airfield and help the Wolf Pack in their mission to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

