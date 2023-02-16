Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace [Image 3 of 5]

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force Master Sgt. Seong Jin Kim (left), 38th Fighter Group operating branch radar controller, speaks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Massey II, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control (ATC) radar approach controller watch supervisor, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. When necessary, ROKAF personnel provided translation between different ATC facilities to remove any language barriers when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 7643585
    VIRIN: 230216-F-MZ237-1030
    Resolution: 7137x4506
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace
    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace
    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace
    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace
    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    Bilateral
    partnership
    USFK
    RAPCON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT