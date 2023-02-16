Republic of Korea Air Force Master Sgt. Seong Jin Kim (left), 38th Fighter Group operating branch radar controller, and U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. James Massey II, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control radar approach controller watch supervisor, stand for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. The team considered their partnership indispensable and couldn’t function as efficiently without their team’s backing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:45 Photo ID: 7643587 VIRIN: 230216-F-MZ237-1050 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.75 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.