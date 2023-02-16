Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace [Image 5 of 5]

    US-ROKAF RAPCON partnership dominates airspace

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force Master Sgt. Seong Jin Kim (left), 38th Fighter Group operating branch radar controller, and U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. James Massey II, 8th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control radar approach controller watch supervisor, stand for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. The team considered their partnership indispensable and couldn’t function as efficiently without their team’s backing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 7643587
    VIRIN: 230216-F-MZ237-1050
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    ROKAF
    Bilateral
    partnership
    USFK
    RAPCON

