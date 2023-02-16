Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Deputy Commander delivers congratulatory remarks [Image 2 of 2]

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    Daniel Hancock, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys deputy garrison commander, delivers congratulatory remarks during People-to-People International Pyeongtaek Chapter change of responsibility ceremony, Feb. 16, in Pyeongtaek. (Inkyeong Yun, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7643486
    VIRIN: 230216-O-DX716-697
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 505.15 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Deputy Commander delivers congratulatory remarks [Image 2 of 2], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Good Neighbor Program
    Community Relations

