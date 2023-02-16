Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys members attend a Good Neighbor Organization's change of responsibility ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Humphreys members attend a Good Neighbor Organization's change of responsibility ceremony

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    Daniel Hancock, USAG Humphreys deputy garrison commander (middle) poses for a picture with the members of People-to-People Pyeongtaek Chapter during the organization's change of responsibility ceremony, Feb. 16. (Inkyeong Yun, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 7643485
    VIRIN: 230216-O-DX716-562
    Resolution: 969x670
    Size: 194.59 KB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys members attend a Good Neighbor Organization's change of responsibility ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Humphreys members attend a Good Neighbor Organization's change of responsibility ceremony
    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Deputy Commander delivers congratulatory remarks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Humphreys welcomes a new Good Neighbor leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Good Neighbor Program
    Community Relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT