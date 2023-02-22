USAG Humphreys welcomes a new Good Neighbor leader

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Leadership changes over time, but friendships last between the Humphreys community and Pyeongtaek citizens.



Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community attended the People-To-People International (PTPI) Pyeongtaek Chapter change of responsibility ceremony, Feb. 16, to bid farewell to outgoing president Ju-Yeon Paek, and welcome incoming president, Jae-il Kim.



Daniel Hancock, USAG Humphreys deputy garrison commander, attended the ceremony representing the garrison’s leadership to show gratitude for the organization’s continued support for the Humphreys military community. During his congratulatory remarks, Hancock shared how instrumental the organization’s support has been even through leadership changes. He thanked the former president and shared his enthusiasm for further strengthening the long-standing friendship between the Humphreys military community and one of its Good Neighbor organizations.



“As U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys has undergone a transformation growing its mission, personnel, and services - PTPI Pyeongtaek has been there each step of the way,” said Hancock. “Humphreys will continue to transform in the years to come and we will continue to lean on strong partnerships with PTPI and the community to ensure Humphreys remains the home of the U.S. Army in Korea.”



As one of the strongest participating organizations of U.S. Forces Korea’s Good Neighbor Program, PTPI Pyeongtaek Chapter has been offering educational, cultural, and humanitarian activities for Humphreys’ members since 1991. Humphreys community members have participated PTPI Pyeongtaek Chapter-hosted events such as the blueberry harvest experience, International Friendship Night events, dancing carnivals, healthy walking festivals, and spring picnics. Through these activities, PTPI Pyeongtaek Chapter worked to enhance the international understanding and friendship between USFK and Pyeongtaek citizens, allowing USFK members to feel at home away from their homes.



“There is a difference between a house and a home,” said Hancock. “A house is simply a place where one can lay their head at night, but a home is a place where someone feels safe, secure and at peace. Through our community partnerships, we have made Pyeongtaek a home for nearly 37,000 U.S. service members, civilians, and their families. We couldn’t do that without your support.”



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ Good Neighbor Program strives to strengthen the ROK-U.S. Alliance through fostering friendships with more than 20 Good Neighbor Organizations. Through collaborations with the local community members, the installation achieves one of its goals: to leave a positive, indelible mark not only on the lives of countless service members and families, but on the ones of the Korean citizens around the installation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 18:13 Story ID: 438895 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Humphreys welcomes a new Good Neighbor leader, by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.