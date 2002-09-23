Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep multifunctional all hazards command ready [Image 3 of 3]

    Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep multifunctional all hazards command ready

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2002

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    DeMond M. Robinson (left), a budget analyst with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE), talks with Emelie Herold-Webber (right), the deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Resource Management (G8) for 20th CBRNE Command. Robinson was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    This work, Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep multifunctional all hazards command ready [Image 3 of 3], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

