DeMond M. Robinson (left), a budget analyst with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE), talks with Emelie Herold-Webber (right), the deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Resource Management (G8) for 20th CBRNE Command. Robinson was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2002
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7643353
|VIRIN:
|020923-A-FJ567-1002
|Resolution:
|6614x4411
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep multifunctional all hazards command ready [Image 3 of 3], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep multifunctional all hazards command ready
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT