Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep multifunctional all hazards command ready

Photo By Marshall Mason | DeMond M. Robinson (left), a budget analyst with the 20th Chemical, Biological,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | DeMond M. Robinson (left), a budget analyst with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE), talks with Emelie Herold-Webber (right), the deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Resource Management (G8) for 20th CBRNE Command. Robinson was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A U.S. Army civilian budget analyst helps to keep the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional all hazards command funded and ready.



DeMond M. Robinson, a budget analyst with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE), was selected as the command Civilian of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.



Providing financial support of the 20th CBRNE Command is a big job since the multifunctional and deployable command has units on 19 bases in 16 states.



The 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Originally from the small Eastern Shore town of Head of the Creek, Maryland, Robinson has served at the 20th CBRNE Command since 2021 and started his civil service career at the Defense Intelligence Agency on Fort Meade, Maryland, in 2017. He was later promoted and moved to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.



Wanting to shorten his commute from Washington, D.C., to his home in Bel Air, Maryland, he applied for many jobs on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, where 20th CBRNE Command is headquartered.



“I was fortunate and lucky enough to be hired by the Army’s 20th CBRNE Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground,” said Robinson. “The mission and capabilities of the 20th CBRNE Command are one-of-a-kind and being able to support our Soldiers and civilians in pursuit of mission success from a resource management standpoint is very rewarding.”



Robinson said he likes the daily interaction with Soldiers and Army civilians.



“I like the proximity of the people I support,” said Robinson. “Being able to physically see and talk to people who are affected by the work I do creates a sense of team and real purpose.”



Emelie Herold-Webber, the deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Resource Management (G8), said Robinson has assisted in every area of financial support from ensuring Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army) requisitions are funded to getting a Defense Travel System (DTS) line of accounting accessible for members traveling the next day.



Herold-Webber said Robinson has worked with Defense Finance Accounting Service to resolve issues with civilian pay, adding that he has also resolved issues between General Fund Enterprise Business System and Automated Time and Attendance and Production System to minimize variance and improve customer satisfaction with the command’s reimbursable customers.



According to Herold-Webber, he has also leveraged data to inform financial decision in the section and the command. The deputy G8 said Robinson is one of the most knowledgeable budget analysts at the 20th CBRNE Command.



“DeMond has accomplished every task assigned to him, and of his own volition, assisted other team members utilizing his knowledge, skills and talent creating an excellent environment of assisted learning and growth for the staff,” said Herold-Webber, a military spouse and Army veteran from New York City who has served as Department of Defense civilian since 1994.