NETC Change of Charge Ceremony

Force Master Chief Rick Mengel, right, Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) force master chief, poses for a photograph with Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, NETC’s off-going force master chief, after a change of charge ceremony at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, February 16, 2023. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sean Panish)

