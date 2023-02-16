Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    NETC Change of Charge Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Force Master Chief Rick Mengel, right, Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) force master chief, poses for a photograph with Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, NETC’s off-going force master chief, after a change of charge ceremony at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, February 16, 2023. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sean Panish)

