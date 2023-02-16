Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, right, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), presents the Legion of Merit to Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, NETC’s off-going force master chief, during a change of charge ceremony at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, February 16, 2023. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sean Panish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:18 Photo ID: 7642841 VIRIN: 230216-N-PU674-1008 Resolution: 3624x2416 Size: 1.96 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.