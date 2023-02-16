Capt. Cliff Collins, right, Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) chief of staff, presents Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, NETC’s off-going force master chief, with a token of appreciation after a change of charge ceremony at NETC headquarters onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, February 16, 2023. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sean Panish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:18 Photo ID: 7642840 VIRIN: 230216-N-PU674-1014 Resolution: 3900x2600 Size: 2.07 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.