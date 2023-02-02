A container delivery system bundle from the 415th Special Operations Squadron lands on a designated drop zone in Los Lunas, New Mexico, Feb. 2, 2023. Drop zone exercises are conducted regularly to ensure cargo is delivered efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Ruben Daniel Garibay)

Date Taken: 02.02.2023
58th Special Operations Wing Drop Zone Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ruben Garibay