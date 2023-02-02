Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th Special Operations Wing Drop Zone Shoot [Image 5 of 5]

    58th Special Operations Wing Drop Zone Shoot

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A container delivery system bundle from the 415th Special Operations Squadron lands on a designated drop zone in Los Lunas, New Mexico, Feb. 2, 2023. Drop zone exercises are conducted regularly to ensure cargo is delivered efficiently and accurately. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Ruben Daniel Garibay)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7642800
    VIRIN: 230202-F-RQ117-1014
    Resolution: 2235x2253
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Fly
    Airpower
    Kirtland
    Drop Zone
    MC-130J
    AirForceNewswire

