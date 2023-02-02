58th Special Operations Wing Drop Zone Shoot

Airman First Class Terrance Hardnett, 58th Operations Support Squadron aerial delivery apprentice, is folding a parachute attached to a cargo delivery system bundle in Los Lunas, New Mexico, Feb. 2, 2023. Airmen from the 58th OSS regularly pickup and assemble cargo delivery system bundles dropped by loadmasters from the 415th Special Operations Squadron.(U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Ruben Daniel Garibay)

