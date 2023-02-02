Airman First Class Terrance Hardnett, 58th Operations Support Squadron aerial delivery apprentice, collects a parachute attached to a cargo delivery system bundle in Los Lunas, New Mexico, Feb. 2, 2023. Airmen from the 58th OSS provide airdrop bundles and ground support for flight training. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Ruben Daniel Garibay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2023 12:07 Photo ID: 7642798 VIRIN: 230202-F-RQ117-1007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.18 MB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Special Operations Wing Drop Zone Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.