Training support officer, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Arlie Nethken, speaks to Sgts. Maj., 1st Sgts., staff Non-Commissioned officers(NCOICs) and operations NCOs during Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD on Feb. 15, 2023 at the Training Support Center on Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. Leaders learned about the numerous amounts of training material the TSC had to offer to help increase the lethality of their forces in the arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keon Horton)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7642042
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-TU387-003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT