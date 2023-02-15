Training support officer, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Arlie Nethken, shows of a replica mine to Sgts. Maj., 1st Sgts., staff Non-Commissioned officers(NCOICs) and operations NCOs during Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD on Feb. 15, 2023 at the Training Support Center on Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. Leaders learned about the numerous amounts of training material the TSC had to offer to help increase the lethality of their forces in the arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keon Horton)

