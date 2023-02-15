Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD

1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin, speaks to Sgts. Maj., 1st Sgts., staff Non-Commissioned Officers in charge (NCOICs) and operations NCOs before a physical training session tied into their Leaders Professional Development day on Feb. 15, 2023 at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. The LPD was held for leaders to gain knowledge on the various facilities located on base that aid in caring, training and developing their soldiers.

