Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD [Image 1 of 6]

    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Keon Horton 

    1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division

    1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Gaskin, speaks to Sgts. Maj., 1st Sgts., staff Non-Commissioned Officers in charge (NCOICs) and operations NCOs before a physical training session tied into their Leaders Professional Development day on Feb. 15, 2023 at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. The LPD was held for leaders to gain knowledge on the various facilities located on base that aid in caring, training and developing their soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 7642041
    VIRIN: 230215-A-TU387-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD
    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD
    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD
    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD
    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD
    Arctic Wolf Sevens' LPD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    LPD
    Training
    People First
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT