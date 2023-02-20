Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time

    OSAKA, JAPAN

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2023) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), observe morning colors after mooring in Osaka, Japan for the first time, Feb. 20, 2023. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 01:22
    Photo ID: 7641478
    VIRIN: 230220-N-FI026-1160
    Resolution: 5562x3708
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: OSAKA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time
    USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time
    USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time
    USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    31st MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Osaka
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT