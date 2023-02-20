OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2023) The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), transits the port of Osaka, Japan, for the first time Feb. 20, 2023. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.20.2023 01:22 Photo ID: 7641476 VIRIN: 230220-N-FI026-1090 Resolution: 5446x3631 Size: 1.74 MB Location: OSAKA, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.