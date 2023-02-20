USS America Visits Osaka For The First Time

OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jonathan Reeves, right, from Plano, Texas, and Interior Communications Technician 3rd Class Kyle Smith, from Rockwell, Texas, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), stand watch as America transits the port of Osaka, Feb. 20, 2023. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

