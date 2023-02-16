U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Charlie Alvarado, a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines, provides security while participating in force-on-force training during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. Alvarado is a native of San Fernando, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 03:16
|Photo ID:
|7641045
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-VR873-1019
|Resolution:
|5119x7675
|Size:
|20.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONZALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|SAN FERNANDO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Force on Force Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
