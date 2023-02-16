Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Force on Force Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dakota Rudd, a rifleman with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines, provides security while participating in force-on-force training during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. Rudd is a native of Wichita Falls, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

