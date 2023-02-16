Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Force on Force Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Force on Force Training

    CAMP GONZALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kevin Chathas, an infantry officer with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines, provides updates via radio during force-on-force training during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Force on Force Training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

