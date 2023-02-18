Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division conduct skiing and extreme cold weather survival training during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 18, 2023 [Image 6 of 12]

    Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division conduct skiing and extreme cold weather survival training during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 18, 2023

    FINLAND

    02.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    Spc. Todd Davis, an infantryman from Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, skis out to a nearby site to conduct nighttime arctic weather survival training during Exercise Arctic Forge in Sodankyla, Finland on Feb. 18, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 14:13
    Location: FI
    10th Mountain
    10thMTN
    StrongerTogether
    ArcticForge
    AlpineWarriors

