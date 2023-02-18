Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division conduct skiing and extreme cold weather survival training during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 18, 2023

Spc. Jonathan Rolfe, an infantryman from Charlie Troop, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepares to ski out to a nearby site to conduct nighttime arctic weather survival training during Exercise Arctic Forge in Sodankyla, Finland on Feb. 18, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)

