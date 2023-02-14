Vice Admiral Boyle answers questions during an Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) West conference during the Fleet and Fleet Marines Force Operation Perspective panel at the San Diego Conference Center, California, Feb. 14, 2023. AFCEA is a forum to advertise new technology for the advancement of the armed forces and its contractors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fred Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 16:25
|Photo ID:
|7639796
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-VI014-1161
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCEA West 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT