U.S. Marine officers answer questions during an Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) conference for a Fleet and Fleet Marines Force Operation Perspective panel at the San Diego Conference Center, California, Feb. 16, 2023. AFCEA is a forum to advertise new technology for the advancement of the armed forces and its contractors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fred Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 16:28
|Photo ID:
|7639774
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-VI014-1095
|Resolution:
|6263x4175
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCEA West 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
