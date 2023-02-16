U.S. Marine Corps officers answer questions during an Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) - West conference during the Fleet and Fleet Marines Force Operation Perspective panel at the San Diego Conference Center, California, Feb. 14, 2023. AFCEA is a forum to advertise new technology for the advancement of the armed forces and its contractors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fred Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7639775
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-VI014-1022
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCEA West 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
