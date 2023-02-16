Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCEA West 2023 [Image 6 of 8]

    AFCEA West 2023

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Fred Garcia 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps officers answer questions during an Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) - West conference during the Fleet and Fleet Marines Force Operation Perspective panel at the San Diego Conference Center, California, Feb. 14, 2023. AFCEA is a forum to advertise new technology for the advancement of the armed forces and its contractors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Fred Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7639775
    VIRIN: 230216-M-VI014-1022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEA West 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCEA West 2023
    AFCEA West 2023
    AFCEA West 2023
    AFCEA West 2023
    AFCEA West 2023
    AFCEA West 2023
    AFCEA West 2023
    AFCEA West 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    I MEF
    Navy
    AFCEA West
    LtGen. Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT