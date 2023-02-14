PTA Firefighters breaking down debris for removal during the Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire in U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 15:26
|Photo ID:
|7639694
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-OV743-554
|Resolution:
|2976x1984
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Partnerships Key to Quick Containment of Wildland Fire
