    Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire [Image 6 of 6]

    Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    PTA Firefighters breaking down debris for removal during the Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire in U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area.

    Community Partnerships Key to Quick Containment of Wildland Fire

