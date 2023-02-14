Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire

Soldiers from the 569th Quartermaster Company supporting the 25th Infantry Division training at PTA went above and beyond to help provide breakfasts for everyone supporting the fire.
Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 15:26
Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
Community Partnerships Key to Quick Containment of Wildland Fire
