    Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire [Image 1 of 6]

    Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Ben Grodjesk 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    February 13, 2023, aerial view of Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire in U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area which started on February 12 by lightning strikes. Photo by Ben Grodjesk, PTA Fire Department Supervisory Captain Paramedic.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 15:26
    Photo ID: 7639689
    VIRIN: 230213-O-QS720-919
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 172.79 KB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire [Image 6 of 6], by Ben Grodjesk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Partnerships Key to Quick Containment of Wildland Fire

    wildland fire
    Army partnerships
    Pōhakuloa Training Area
    Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire
    KMAFire

