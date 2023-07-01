Key Spouse, guest speaker highlights importance of connection

Sonny Kelly, 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron key spouse, outlines ways to build better relationships during his “Speaking Truth to and with Power” presentation during the January 2023 Unity Training Assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. After losing his brother to suicide, Kelly created ways to help others communicate more effectively and form lasting connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kalee Sexton)

Date Taken: 01.07.2023
Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US