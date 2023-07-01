Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Spouse, guest speaker highlights importance of connection [Image 3 of 3]

    Key Spouse, guest speaker highlights importance of connection

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kalee Sexton 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Sonny Kelly, 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron key spouse, outlines ways to build better relationships during his “Speaking Truth to and with Power” presentation during the January 2023 Unity Training Assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. After losing his brother to suicide, Kelly created ways to help others communicate more effectively and form lasting connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kalee Sexton)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 15:10
    Photo ID: 7639688
    VIRIN: 230107-F-RB411-2004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    This work, Key Spouse, guest speaker highlights importance of connection [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kalee Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Key Spouse

