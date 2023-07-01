Sonny Kelly, 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron key spouse, gives a presentation titled “Speaking Truth to and with Power” Jan. 7, 2023, during the Unit Training Assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Kelly’s speech recognized and acknowledged how people’s feelings leads to lasting interpersonal connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kalee Sexton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.17.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 7639687 VIRIN: 230107-F-RB411-2002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.61 MB Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Key Spouse, guest speaker highlights importance of connection [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kalee Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.