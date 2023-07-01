Key Spouse, guest speaker highlights importance of connection

Dr. Sonny Kelly, 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron key spouse, interacts with the audience during his “Speaking Truth to and with Power” presentation Jan. 7, 2023, during the Unit Training Assembly at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Kelly spoke about the importance of healthy interpersonal communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kalee Sexton)

