230215-N-EJ241-1094
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Cmdr. Colvin Osborn, commander, British Forces, salutes Cmdr. Teilo Elliot-Smith, commanding officer of HMS Tamar (P233), and Capt. John F. Wilson, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, while coming aboard the ship after is arrived in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 15, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:07
|Photo ID:
|7638506
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-EJ241-1094
|Resolution:
|5977x3946
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Hometown:
|LOTHIAN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Tamar Visits Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT