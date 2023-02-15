Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Tamar Visits Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 4]

    HMS Tamar Visits Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230215-N-EJ241-1041

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – HMS Tamar (P233), the fourth of the five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels operated by the Royal Navy, arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 15, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS Tamar Visits Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Diego Garcia
    US Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    HMS Tamar (P233)

