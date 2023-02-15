HMS Tamar Visits Diego Garcia

230215-N-EJ241-1026



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – HMS Tamar (P233), the fourth of the five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels operated by the Royal Navy, arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 15, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

