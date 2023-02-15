230215-N-EJ241-1026
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – HMS Tamar (P233), the fourth of the five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels operated by the Royal Navy, arrives in Diego Garcia for a scheduled port visit Feb. 15, 2023. The visit underscored the strategic importance of Diego Garcia to an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific by enabling presence, assuring access, and providing defense to the global commons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:07
|Photo ID:
|7638484
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-EJ241-1026
|Resolution:
|6864x2721
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMS Tamar Visits Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT