Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, congratulates Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Charles Newton, selected as an Enlisted Superior Performer, during the WEST 2023 convention held at the San Diego Convention Center. WEST is a naval conference and exposition on the West Coast that gives an opportunity for military and industry leaders to network and demonstrate their capabilities. NSW is the nation's premiere maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to strengthen international partnerships in support of integrated deterrence during an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2012 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 20:53 Photo ID: 7638228 VIRIN: 230216-N-LV695-1090 Resolution: 5420x3949 Size: 1.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSW Commander at WEST 2023 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.