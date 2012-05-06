Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Commander at WEST 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    NSW Commander at WEST 2023

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, congratulates Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Charles Newton, selected as an Enlisted Superior Performer, during the WEST 2023 convention held at the San Diego Convention Center. WEST is a naval conference and exposition on the West Coast that gives an opportunity for military and industry leaders to network and demonstrate their capabilities. NSW is the nation's premiere maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to strengthen international partnerships in support of integrated deterrence during an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2012
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 20:53
    Photo ID: 7638228
    VIRIN: 230216-N-LV695-1090
    Resolution: 5420x3949
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Navy SEAL
    NSW
    WEST2023

