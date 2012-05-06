SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) and Jefe De Estado Mayor Naval de Operaciones, Vice Admiral Orlando Grisales, Armada Nacional de la República de Colombia, speak with an industry representative at the WEST 2023 convention held at the San Diego Convention Center. WEST is a naval conference and exposition on the West Coast that gives an opportunity for military and industry leaders to network and demonstrate their capabilities. NSW is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to strengthen international partnerships in support of integrated deterrence during an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2012 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 20:53 Photo ID: 7638227 VIRIN: 230216-N-LV695-1069 Resolution: 4739x3072 Size: 1.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSW Commander and Colombian Admiral attend WEST 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.