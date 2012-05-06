Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Commander and Colombian Admiral attend WEST 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    NSW Commander and Colombian Admiral attend WEST 2023

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2012

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Perlman 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2023) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) and Jefe De Estado Mayor Naval de Operaciones, Vice Admiral Orlando Grisales, Armada Nacional de la República de Colombia, speak with an industry representative at the WEST 2023 convention held at the San Diego Convention Center. WEST is a naval conference and exposition on the West Coast that gives an opportunity for military and industry leaders to network and demonstrate their capabilities. NSW is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to strengthen international partnerships in support of integrated deterrence during an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

    This work, NSW Commander and Colombian Admiral attend WEST 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy SEAL
    NSW
    WEST2023

