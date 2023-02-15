U.S. Air Force Col. Stuart Rubio, 403rd Wing commander, provides an air traffic control tower overview to Congressman Mike Ezell, South Mississippi 4th Congressional District representative, and his staff, during an immersion tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 15, 2023. Ezell and his staff visited Keesler in order to better understand its mission, vision and priorities. It was also an opportunity to highlight potential issues and projects which may need support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:38 Photo ID: 7637984 VIRIN: 230215-F-BD983-1301 Resolution: 5208x3604 Size: 1.34 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressman Ezell and staff receives immersion tour [Image 10 of 10], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.