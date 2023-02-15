Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressman Ezell and staff receives immersion tour [Image 7 of 10]

    Congressman Ezell and staff receives immersion tour

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlos Santiago, 81st Operations Support Flight tower chief controller, provides an air traffic control tower overview to Congressman Mike Ezell, South Mississippi 4th Congressional District representative, and his staff, during an immersion tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 15, 2023. Ezell and his staff visited Keesler in order to better understand its mission, vision and priorities. It was also an opportunity to highlight potential issues and projects which may need support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

