U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jesse Perkins, 333rd Training Squadron instructor, provides an overview of the cyber warfare training capabilities inside the 333rd TRS escape room to staff members of Congressman Mike Ezell, South Mississippi 4th Congressional District representative, during an immersion tour inside Stennis Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 15, 2023. Ezell and his staff visited Keesler in order to better understand its mission, vision and priorities. It was also an opportunity to highlight potential issues and projects which may need support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:38 Photo ID: 7637983 VIRIN: 230215-F-BD983-1094 Resolution: 5370x3712 Size: 1.66 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressman Ezell and staff receives immersion tour [Image 10 of 10], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.